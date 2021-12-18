Linda Gale Stokes, age 72, of Madisonville, KY died of complications from Primary Progressive Aphasia Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, KY.
Born July 24, 1949, in Hopkins County, KY she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Stokes and Nan Evelyn Corbitt Stokes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Charlotte Ann Stokes.
She retired from Hopkins County Health Department where she worked for over 40 years. Her love for Madisonville and Hopkins County is evinced by her extensive volunteer work with Hopkins County Habitat for Humanity, Hopkins County Long Term Disaster Relief and Recovery, and Madisonville Lions Club. She was awarded the Lions Club Finis E. Davis Fellow for dedicated humanitarian services and the International President’s Letter of Commendation. For her extensive career and volunteer work to serve the betterment of Hopkins County, October 31, 2013 was declared Linda Stokes Day. In her free time, she enjoyed music, reading, jigsaw puzzles, travel, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include one son, Shawn Stokes (Clayton Hagan) of Lexington, KY; one daughter, Angela Carr (Jimmy Carr) and one grandson, Michael Carr of Collinsville, OK; two sisters, Crystal Hulsey (Larry) of Crofton, KY and Sandra McDaniel (Paul) of Madisonville, KY; two brothers, Vincent Stokes of Madisonville, KY and Troy Stokes (Dawn) of Madisonville, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville on Monday, December 20 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. (CST). At her request, there will be no funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Honorary pallbearers are Misty Foster, Jeremy Moore, Lee Stokes, Bradley Moore, Fox Stokes, and Brianna Jade Moore.
