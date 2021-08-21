James Nelson Ethridge, 66, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Owensboro Regional Health.
He was born April 14, 1955 in Princeton, KY to the late Joseph Ethridge and Margaret Irene Ryan Ethridge. He was also preceded in by his brother, Wayne Ethridge.
James worked as a pizza delivery man. He loved watching wrestling and the Cubs play. He enjoyed his wife reading to him and Bible studies at the house.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda Cates Ethridge; son, Jamie Ethridge of Madisonville; step-son, Charles Parrish of Henderson, KY; and brother, Charlie (Karen) Ethridge of McMinnville, TN.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday August 23, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Princeton.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
