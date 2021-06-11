Loretta Stanley Qualls, 84, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born January 16, 1937 in Mortons Gap, KY to the late Lewis Bobbitt Stanley and Lucille Fletcher Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her husband Wallace Clinton Qualls; one sister, Gina Heltsley; and three brothers, Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Stanley, and Billy Stanley
Mrs. Qualls was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Madisonville. She enjoyed reading, taking care of people, and loved her family.
She is survived by one daughter, Angie Long of Madisonville; four sons, Barry W. (Laura) Qualls of Bowling Green, KY, Stanley T. Qualls of Madisonville, Lonnie C. (Melinda) Qualls of Bowling Green, and Bryan H. Qualls of Madisonville; two sisters, Shirley Glaysbrook of Madisonville, and Shannon Oakley of Hanson, KY; three brothers, Louis W. Stanley of Madisonville, Larry Stanley of Earlington, KY, and Stephen “Kenny” Stanley of Madisonville; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bishop Tim Wiles officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family History Center. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
