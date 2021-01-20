JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Frank Douglas Stafford Jr., 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Madisonville, passed away at home Jan. 12, 2021. He was born Jan. 18, 1955, in Madisonville to the late Nellie Combs Stafford and Frank Stafford Sr.
He attended school in Madisonville and later served in the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Unique Auto Detail in Madisonville and a supervisor at Ponte Vedra Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Jacksonville. He loved to fish, cook and spend time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth and John Combs and Willie and Fannie Stafford; his parents; a son, Netkell A. Stafford; as well as his sisters, Margaret Stafford Simms, Ramona Stafford, and Wethonia Morris; and brothers David Stafford and Anthony Stafford.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 22 years, Veronica Rice Stafford; sons Nathan (Teresa) and Quincy Stafford; daughters Tracey Parham, Nichole Thompson, India Rice, Shaneka Stafford, Alexis Thomas and Jasmine Stafford; sisters Faye (Jerrell) Clark, Teresa Morris, Sherri (Edward) Wilson, Angela (LaFayette) Townsend and Cynthia (Roy) Greer; brothers John E. Stafford, Billy (Donna) Stafford, James Stafford, Freddie (Sheryl) Stafford and Willie Tidwell. In addition, he had two brothers-in-law, James (Sandra) Rice and Charles (Lorraine) Rice; 27 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will cherish his memory.
A memorial celebration of his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mason and Son’s Funeral Home. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and masks are mandatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.