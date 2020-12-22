Clyde Wilkes was born Feb. 12, 1958, in Hecla, to the late Russell and Louise Wilkes. He departed this life on Dec. 16, 2020, at Baptist Health, Madisonville.
He accepted Christ at an early age and united with Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He attended Earlington High School and West Hopkins High School. He loved his family. Clyde enjoyed the outdoors. His passion was riding the tractor around plowing up gardens. He also loved playing with children, working out and lifting weights. To know him was to love him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eugene Word; three sisters, Myrtle Springfield, Hazel Wilkes, and Kathy Wilkes.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his long time companion of many years, Elaine Blanton and her children whom he raised, Courtney and Bradley Blanton; five grandchildren, Kenton, Preston, Carson, Ashton, and Avery; four sisters, Ruby Ford, Mary Frazier, Clara Wilkes, and Myra Wilkes, all from Madisonville; two brothers: Russell Wilkes, Jr., Madisonville, and Albert Springfield, Louisville; one aunt, Lenora Wilkes, Madisonville; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until service time. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.
