Carolyn Faye Bishop Byrum Staples, 79, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on July 12, 1941, in Dawson Springs, to the late Juanita Craig Bishop and Robert Bishop. Carolyn retired after 25 years with Kentucky Bank and Trust and was owner of Main Street Carpet in Madisonville. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. Carolyn enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Byrum, Sr.; and her second husband, Elvis Staples.
Survivors include her son, Bob (Roslyn) Byrum, of Madisonville; granddaughter, Nikki (Todd) Manley, of Owensboro; and her great-grandson, Colton Clark, of Owensboro.
A private family funeral will be held in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with family giving her eulogy. Burial will be held at forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
