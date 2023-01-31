BOWLING GREEN — Judith Ann Hawkins Hatcher, 77, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. She was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
Judy was born at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, Kanawha County, West Virginia to Raymond Burns Hawkins and Helen Grace Shreve Hawkins, both of Wetzel County, West Virginia. She grew up in South Charleston, West Virginia, graduating from South Charleston High School in 1963 and attending the University of Kentucky for several semesters before returning home in 1965 and marrying Jerry Hatcher, also from South Charleston.
Jerry and Judy then moved to Heilbronn, Germany for three years as Jerry was a captain in the Army Signal Corps stationed in Germany during the Vietnam conflict. Judy and Jerry’s daughter, Karen Sue, and son, Edward Leigh, were born in Germany in April 1967. Edward survived only a few hours after birth in 1967 and Karen went to be with her Lord in 2011.
Judy graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1994 and retired as an employee of the college in 2013 after more than 21 years of service. She and her husband, Jerry, assisted the Vietnamese student population at WKU in any way they could. They were known as Nana and Pa and were considered members of the VSA at WKU.
Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry Hatcher, as well as her sister, Sue Roesner.
She leaves behind her daughter, Kristi Knisely, and her grandchildren, Katie and Caleb Knisely. She was the older sister to Steve (Connie) Hawkins.
The funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Rich Pond Baptist Church or Warren County Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.