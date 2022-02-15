PRINCETON — Jerry Vaughn, 54, of Princeton, died on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Survivors: his daughter, Stephanie (Jason Lloyd) Dees; son, Jerratt (Sheila) Vaughn; brother, Harold Vaughn; and sisters, Jane Powell, Judy Gunn, Karen Scott, Robin Urban, and Charlotte Trinidad.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Nortonville City Hall in Nortonville.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.