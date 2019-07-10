Keith Allen SirHendrey, 67, of Madisonville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a former engineer with Phillips Medical Systems.
Survivors include his wife, Polly SirHendrey; daughter Sarah SirHendrey; and sisters Sandra Ring, Kala M. Knapp, Vicky Jaquess and Beverly Goedde.
Graveside service: Augustana Cemetery, Holland, Indiana, at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
