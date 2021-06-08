Russell Odell Mills, 68, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Sunday at Cypress Grove Nursing Home. Born June 15, 1952, to the late Alvis and Anna (Furgerson) Mills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War, he was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years, more recently he liked to watch westerns and Gunsmoke.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, David Knight.
Survived by his daughter, Sandra (Brian) Goad of Newburgh; granddaughter, Hailey Goad; two brothers, Ray Mills of Newburgh and Charles (Margie) Mills of Madisonville; sisters, Lee (Joe) Gill of Madisonville, Adell (Pete) Stone of Providence, Laura Mills of Madisonville and Kathy Knight of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville at 1 p.m. with Bro. Chris Lindsey officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery with military rites at graveside with Ho. Co. Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.