Ronald Chester Sr., age 77, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15 at his home. Mr. Chester was born on November 21, 1943, in Carrolton to the late Gerald R. Chester and Thelmey Duty Chester. He worked as an industrial painter with Simms Painting in Evansville and was a lifetime member of the Painters Local Union 156 in Evansville. Mr. Chester attended Charleston Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hopper Chester of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Kimberly Ann (Bo) Jackson of Princeton and Ronda Leigh Darnell of Nashville; a son, Ronald Wayne (Kelly) Chester, Jr. of Crofton; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Don Chester and Lionel Chester.
Visitation for Mr. Ronald Chester, Sr. will be Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with Rev. Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Active pallbearers include Ethan Jackson, Bo Jackson, Samuel Goodman, Ronald Chester, Jr., Samuel Chester and Caleb Chester. Honorary pallbearers include Bill Townzen, Bobby Baird, Buddy Calvert, Gene Franklin, Ricky Scott and Bobby Scott.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Charleston Missionary Baptist Church, 3476 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY, 42408.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the Funeral Service may view on the Beshear Funeral Home facebook.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.