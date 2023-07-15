John Thomas Rhew, Jr., “from Manitou”, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born April 27, 1935, in Manitou to the late Ruth Duncan Rhew and John Thomas Rhew, Sr. He was formerly employed as a manager at Kroger and was the owner of Countrystore Antiques. He was a member of C.F. Hoffman Lodge and a huge UK basketball and football fan. He loved playing cards with his buddies and spending time with family and friends at Lake Barkley, which was his happy place. John sang in a gospel quartet for years and was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Shoulders, Katherine Oakley, and Mary Parish.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sylvia Bradley Rhew; sons, Craig (Debbie) Rhew, Barry (Peggy) Rhew, and Heath (Erin) Bradley; daughter, Denise B. (Barry) Young; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Martin, Leah (Doug) Smart, John (Kim) Rhew, Sean (Sara) Rhew, Justin (Kristen) Horne, Ethan (Jacqueline) Horne, Joshua Bradley, and Hannah Bradley; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his beloved caregiver and friend, Samantha Copley; and his furbabies, Barkley, Bentley, and Mitzi.
The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. James Parish and Bro. Gary Parish officiating. There will be a private burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Treaman Downs, Coleman Cardwell, Ronnie Coffman, Henry Pate, and Melvin Gatrost.
Contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1345, Madisonville, KY 42431, Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving, or St. Jude’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Mark Tackett for his friendship and great care through the years and also to Dr. Kapadia and Dr. Dosani. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the staff at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville these past couple of weeks.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
