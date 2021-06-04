Garth Owen Gamblin, 82, of Madisonville, KY formerly of Earlington, KY passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born April 27, 1939 to the late Cecil Archie Gamblin and Mary Magdaline Rigney Gamblin.
Garth was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Madisonville and a long time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington, he was a writer for many years for the Madisonville Messenger, member of the Knights of Columbus Father Gerald Glahn Council, and a member of the Elks club.
He is survived by two sisters, Janet ( Daniel) Hartline of Earlington, and Judith Gamblin of Madisonville and one brother, Roger Rigney of Calhoun, GA.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the Church.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hartline, Danny Hartline, Roger Rigney, Mark Mauk, Dale Starks and Tyler Hartline. Honorary pallbearer will be Tom Clinton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Garth Gamblin Scholarship fund at MCC, The Shriner’s Hospital, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.