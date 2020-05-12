Joe Neal Woodruff, 76, of Madisonville, formerly of St. Charles, went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He was born on July 18, 1943, to the late Bernard Woodruff and Mabel Walker Woodruff Teague. He was a hard-working coal miner for many years and served as a special deputy under Sheriff Ron Eastwood. Joe was a proud Christian man who loved his family with his whole heart. He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved gardening and nurturing his roses. He attended Gilland Ridge General Baptist Church in St. Charles.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Danny Woodruff; siblings Lyndall Woodruff and Betty Woodruff Morris; and stepfather Eugene Teague.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Woodruff; as well as his son, Bill (Sara) Woodruff; granddaughter Amanda (Christopher) Sarles; grandson Adam Woodruff; great-granddaughters Karsyn, Alyssa and Scarlett; and brother Wayne (Susie) Woodruff, all of Madisonville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.