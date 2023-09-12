PADUCAH — Sharon Faye McCoy, 72, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Baptist Health in Paducah. She was born Feb. 20, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Henry A. Hoskins and Mary Gunther Hoskins. Sharon liked to play Bingo and the lottery, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Rich; two sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Chambers of Mayfield; three sons, Harold (Betty) Hoskins of Louisville, Carl (Sherry) Rich of Slaughters, and Michael (Sarita) Rich of Paducah; sisters, Loretta (Morris) Brooks of Sparta, Illinois and Carolyn Alsbrooks of Providence; brother, Benny (Regina) Pendergraff; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
