Janice Faye Poe, 65, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Jim Hinton; daughter, Carly Marie McLean; sisters, Peggy Masoncup, Mary Emerson, and Meneisa Jenkins; and brothers, Hosie Sherman Conrad and AJ Jenkins.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Abundant Grace Fellowship, Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
