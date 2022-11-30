BENTON — Ellen Bernice Russell, 78, of Benton, went to be with the Lord and Savior Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born May 17, 1944, in Smithland to the late Edna Pearl James Morgan and R. J. Farthing. Known simply as “Sister Russell”, she was referred to by many as the “Walking Bible” for her knowledge of the Word of God and the years of teaching she performed while dedicated to her faith. Schooling countless teenagers over the years at Hall Street Apostolic Church, and the upbringing of her own children, her vast wealth of intellect surrounding the Holy Scriptures will continue to be passed down for generations to come. She enjoyed puzzles and cooking. Her greatest joy came from her family and attending church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Carroll Russell; sister, Ida Marie Spear; and her niece, Caroline Stone.
Survivors include her daughters, Ronda Gail (Eddie) Brooks of Madisonville and Tammy Jo (Craig) Russell of Benton; son, John Christopher (Abigail) Russell of Madisonville; brother, Thomas (Connie) Crider; sister, Marena (Raymond) McDonald; grandchildren, Donovan Tyler Russell, Kevin Christopher Whittinghill, Baylee Ashton Russell, Brayden Michael Russell, and Colson Ray Russell; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Russell, Cullen Whitehouse, and Beckham Whitehouse; several nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Bro. Darren Pentecost officiating. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are her son-in-law, Eddie Brooks, grandson, Christopher Whittinghill, nephews, Johnny Plunkett, Wesley Stone, and Charles Stone, and family friend, Phillip Bufkin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
