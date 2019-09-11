Joyce S. Parks, 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born December 1, 1929 to the late Clifton B. Slaton and Mary Lee Bayless Slaton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "C.E" Eddie Parks; and one brother, Richard Slaton.
Joyce was a member of First United Methodist Church. She retired from Bellsouth. She loved playing bridge and was an avid reader.
She is survived by one son, Richard "Rick" (Debbie) Parks of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Lori (Ben) Parks Byers of Owensboro, KY and Nathan (Chicata) Parks of Centreville, VA; and two great grandchildren, Jon-Hunter Vance and Sophia Byers of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Loletuth Kalz officiating. Burial will follow in Forest LawnMemorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Parks, Ben Byers, Dickie Byers, Terry Brown, Charles "Chip" Tate, and Jon-Hunter Vance.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
