Larry Jewell Morrison Sr., 72, of Madisonville, transitioned peacefully on Thursday January 6, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Larry (Larry Jewell to some) was born January 14, 1949 to the late Luther Morrison and Eva Lucille Mitchell-Morrison in Madisonville. He was educated in the Hopkins County Schools, graduating from Madisonville High School in 1967.
He attended Murray State University and then honorably served in the US Army where he was a Medic, Sharpshooter, and recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. After leaving the Army, Larry became a wonderful provider for his family, by working in the mining industry. He retired after more than 30 years in the mines. Retirement from the mines allowed him to follow his dream of utilizing his medic skills from the Army. He pursued that dream and became a registered nurse graduating top of his class from MCC/University of Kentucky. He moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where his nursing career spanned a number of years. He was an excellent nurse that took pride in his career. Larry left Indy to embark on his final retirement in 2015.
In his final days, Larry found solace at home in prayer and with his constant companion and best four-legged friend and Yorkie, Diamond. Diamond gave Larry unconditional love.
In addition to his father, Luther Morrison, he also is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, R.D. Mitchell and Gracie Middleton-Mitchell and paternal grandparents, John Henry Morrison and Mary Lou Morrison.
Larry is survived by his loyal and devoted mother, Lucille Morrison, of Madisonville; three children, Larry J. Morrison Jr., Tiffany (Troy) Hayes, Crystal Moore, all of Madisonville; four siblings, Janet (James) Nichols of Hanson, Ricky (Dorothy) Morrison, of Bowie, Maryland, Michael (Sanya) Morrison, of Carmel, Indiana, and Felicia (Dallas) Chisholm of Newburgh, Indiana; four grandchildren, Chelsea Moore, Chandler Moore, Lauren Missigman, and Adrianna Missigman; special caregivers, cousin Freddie Stafford, and Mary Jane Yancy.
His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday January 14 at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. Presiding Prelate Bishop Lee Scott of Lively Stone Church of God will officiate with Campus Pastor Elder Joseph Horton of Lively Stone Church of God as eulogist. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with military honors by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and Pennyrile/Christian County Honor Guards. Visitation and wake services will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Masks are required upon entry. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where condolences can
be shared at www.elliott
