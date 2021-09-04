Angela Harris Hill, 62, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Caldwell County Medical Center in Princeton.
She was born in Madisonville on Dec. 29, 1958, to the late Charlotte Lanham Conrad and the late William Harris. She enjoyed fishing and playing with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters, Shanna Drake of Earlington and Lyndsey Piper of Hopkinsville; her son, Thomas Harper of Providence; brothers Kevin Conrad, Chris Conrad and Willie (Margaret) Harris; sister Sherry (Jeff) Thomas; grandchildren Austin Drake, Benjamin Oakley, Jace Harper, Malcolm Billings and Virginia Billings; great-grandchildren Kyle Drake and Cruz Drake; several nieces and nephews; and her dog that she loved like family, Camo.
A memorial service will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. A visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the service hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
