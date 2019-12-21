COOKEVILLE, Tenn. -- Fran Cornette Mosley, 58, died Dec. 18, 2019, in Cookeville. Born in Madisonville on Christmas Day, 1960, she was the daughter of Beulah Stovall Cornette and Aubrey Johnston Cornette. Fran was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins Senior High School, Class of 1979, and attended Western Kentucky University.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Clayton D. Mosley of Cookeville, Tennessee; daughters Mae Mosley Weiss of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Beulah Jane Mosley of Madisonville; sister Carol L. Cornette of Louisville; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Per Fran's request there are no services scheduled. To honor Fran, the family requests donations to a musical organization or animal shelter of your choice.
