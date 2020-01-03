Samuel Ray Hatfield, 74, of Rabbit Ridge, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Mr. Hatfield was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Muhlenberg County to the late Owen Hatfield and Nancy Eaves Hatfield. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 through 1967, and he was a surface coal miner and heavy equipment operator during his working life. He served as the past commander, for many years, of the former Dawson Springs American Legion Post 310.
Mr. Hatfield is preceded in death by his parents; wife Brenda Sue Hatfield (2007); a granddaughter, Madison Lucas (2002); two brothers, Jimmy and Joe Hatfield; and three sisters, Margaret and Louise Hatfield and Nellie Johnson.
Mr. Hatfield is survived by his daughter, LaDonna Hatfield of Rabbit Ridge; a close friend, Debbie Hayes of Dawson Springs; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation for Samuel Ray Hatfield will be Sunday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with Jamie Hatfield and Hayden Johnson presiding. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. The U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Hopkins County Veterans Honor Guard will present a ceremony honoring Mr. Hatfield's service to his country in the U.S. Army at the Rosedale Cemetery immediately after the funeral service.
Active pallbearers include William "Will" Latham, Pete Eaves, John Sigler, Chris Haulk, Brandon Hayes and Chris Hayes. Honorary pallbearers include Kevin Ferguson, Noah Ferguson and Danny Johnson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431 and Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.