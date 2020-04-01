Robert “Bob” Steckler, 85, of Earlington, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 24, 1935, to the late Joseph L. and Elizabeth Steckler.
Mr. Steckler was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington, Earlington Civic Club, Earlington planning and zoning committee and BLET (Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers). He was a Kentucky Colonel, had served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Mr. Steckler was a devoted husband and father. He had retired from CSX Railroad after 35 years, where he had worked as an engineer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Reagan Steckler.
Mr. Steckler is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly Mae Steckler of Earlington; his five children, Bobby (Tara) Steckler of Littleton, Colorado, Devra (Ken) Steckler of Madisonville, Lisa Steckler Jones of Earlington, Paul (Lisa) Steckler of Madisonville and Karen (Brian) Hendricks of Nortonville; two brothers, Capt. Joe Steckler of Melbourne, Florida, and Mike Steckler of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Keenan Cloern, Austin Steckler, Amber Steckler, Susie Stant, Alex Steckler and Owen Hendricks; and six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ratliff, Alivia Steckler, Ashlyn Ratliff, Weston Steckler, Axel Steckler and Amelia Steckler.
Funeral Mass will be private.
Pallbearers will be Ken Matheny, Brian Hendricks, Owen Hendricks, Jaxon Ratliff, Paul Steckler and Alex Steckler. Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Steckler.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County or a charity of your choice.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
