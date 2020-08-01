Blanche Beverly (Brooks) Poole, 97, of Slaughters, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home with her loving family.
She was born Oct. 16, 1922, in Webster County to the late Roland and Claudie (Williams) Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Poole, former Webster County Sheriff. She was also the loving mother to deceased Michael Lynn Poole; and sister Ruth (Brooks) Wilson.
She was the loving mother to and survived by one daughter, Legail Poole Chandler and husband Larry of St. Louis; grandmother to Adam Wayne Poole, and Aaron David Poole and wife Rachael; great-grandmother to Aaden Michael Poole and Riley Bo Patterson; nieces Wilma Jean (Wilson) Franklin of Sacramento and Jonell (Wilson) Friend of Stuart, Florida; and her nephew, Alco Wilson of Okeechobee, Florida.
She was a lifelong member of the Slaughters United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was an active part of the Slaughters community, where her family has deep roots. She was a PTA member, a Band parent and a strong supporter and member of the Homemakers club. She loved to play cards with her friends, and was known for making the best chocolate pies for the holidays. She had a life-long love of travel and was her daughter’s best traveling companion.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at the Slaughters United Methodist Church in Slaughters, with Bro. Danny Fireline officiating. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Blanche’s memory to the Slaughters United Methodist Church or the Slaughters cemetery fund.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.