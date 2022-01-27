Michael Lawrence Crick, 64, of Madisonville died on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home.
Survivors include Gail Groves Crick; children, Kimberly Whitfield and Chris Martin; siblings, David Crick, Cathy Mercer, Steve Crick and Jimmy Crick.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Praise Temple in Madisonville. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.