Kathy Mae Cavanaugh Oliver, 66, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville.
She was born on May 24, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Edna Jennings Cavanaugh and Henry Cavanaugh. Kathy was formerly a general manager at Hardees and was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed listening to music, singing and reading.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Cavanaugh; and an infant sister, Sonda Fay Cavanaugh.
Survivors include her daughter, Kristin (Nick) Bearden, of Madisonville; son, Timothy Oliver, of Madisonville; sister, Judy (Phillip) Terry, of Madisonville; granddaughters, Bella Oliver and Kailey Oliver; grandson, Noah Bearden; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020,in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Dawson Springs. The visitation will be from 11 a.m until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Nick Bearden, Darrell Ray Cavanaugh, Brian Cunningham, Timothy Oliver, Rodger Staton and Phillip Terry. The honorary pallbearer is Donnie Oliver.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
