Christine Whitmore, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was born in Cadiz on Oct. 23, 1930, to the late John William Walls and Lillie Pollard Walls. Mrs. Whitmore was of the Pentecostal faith and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mizell Whitmore, in 2009.
Mrs. Whitmore is survived by her son, Jerry Whitmore, and his wife, Unsun, of Dover, Delaware; one sister, Genela Green of Suthards; one brother, the Rev. Mac Walls, and his wife, Ruby, of Calvert City; sister-in-law Wilma Walls of Calvert City; two grandchildren, Jimmy Whitmore, and his wife, Amy, and Theresa Rogers, and her husband, Jack; three great-grandchildren, Julian O'Neil, Lillie Rogers and Isabella Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with the Rev. Mac Walls officiating and burial to follow at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
