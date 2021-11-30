Tommy Craft Jr., 69, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born January 15, 1952, in Madisonville, to James Thomas Craft Sr. and Geraldine Kleckner Craft.
Tommy was an avid hunter and a member of First Christian Church. He loved shooting, camping, and spending time outdoors. He was a former Deacon of First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janie Ford Craft; his daughter, Karen (Caleb) Newcomb, of Gilbertsville; his son, Jason Craft, of Madisonville; his sisters, Susan Craft, of Georgetown, and Cathy Craft, of Madisonville; his grandchildren, Dalton Carpenter, Kirstyn Newcomb, Harley Jo Newcomb, Maisie Newcomb, and Braxton Newcomb, all of Gilbertsville; and his mother-in-law, Ermaline Ford, of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Kara Foster and the Rev. Jim McMurtrie officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
