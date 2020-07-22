Kristopher Lynn Gipson, 54, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 10, 1965 in Eloise, MI to his parents; Eural Wayne Gipson and Cheryl Ann Grace. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mitchell Scott Gipson and Howard Fry Gipson; grandson, Xaedyn Gipson; and mother, Susan Marie Gipson.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Billings Gipson of Madisonville; two daughters, Taylor Lampton of Hanson and Crystal Clark of Michigan; one son, Dalton Gipson of Madisonville; two sisters, Patty Ann (Tico) Albo of New Mexico and Debbie (Roger) Jones of Madisonville; two brothers, Barry (Kellie) Gipson of Manitou and Travis Gipson of Georgia; cousins, Danny Gipson and Jamie (Jason) Gipson Ulrich; six grandchildren, Raelynn Lampton, Remington Lampton, Ellie Lampton, Alexis Brown, Makayla Lampton, and Isabella Lampton; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. Monday until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
