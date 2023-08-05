Lola Mae Penrod, 76, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Jackie Penrod; daughters, Gail Brown and Sandra Martin; son, Billy Penrod; brother, Jim Bridges; and sister, Mary Bridges.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Hanson Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
