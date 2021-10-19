Garnet Calvin Johnson, 95, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. He was a retired self-employed truck driver, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Earlington First Baptist Church
Survivors include his son, Jim Johnson; and daughter Vivian Spangler.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 with military honors. Visitation: After noon Tuesday at J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
