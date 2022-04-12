Flora Marie Brown, 94, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on September 13, 1927, in Dawson Springs, to the late Ruby Chambliss Chappell and John Chappell. She retired from the state of Kentucky. Flora loved reading her Bible, quilting, working on word search books, and she especially loved being with her family. She was a member of Pleasant Union General Baptist Church in Beulah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Garnett Chappell and James Chappell; sisters, JoNell Leach and Ruby Sullivan; and her step-grandson, Timothy Jackson.
Survivors include her son, Anthony “Tony” Brown of Madisonville; daughter, Pamela (Larry) Campbell of Manitou; sister, Norma Howard of Kuttawa; grandsons, Mark Brown, Brian Brown, Bradley Campbell, and Ben Campbell; step-granddaughter, Debbie Mikaelsson; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Barry Cullen officiating. Burial to follow at New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Mark Brown, Brian Brown, Bradley Campbell, Ben Campbell, Keeley Brown, and Zane Brown.
The family would like to thank the staff of 3 East and 3 West at Baptist Health Deaconess for the care and attention they gave to Flora.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
