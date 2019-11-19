Dr. Syamala Kandarpa Rao, MD., 90 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Paragon in Madisonville.
She was born October 15, 1929 in Penugonda, India. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and her husband, Kandarpa Rao.
She practiced medicine in Columbus, OH for 42 years.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Mohan (Mary Ann) Rao of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Kristen (Vince) Rao, Michael Rao, and Laura Rao all of Chicago, IL; one brother, Marni; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Activity Fund at The Paragon, 137 Stagecoach Rd. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.