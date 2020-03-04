Lois J. Shute, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Daniel Boone to the late Mary Pauline Howell and Charlie Howell. Lois was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed cooking, reading her bible, raising her birds and cats and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon F. Shute; daughters Linda Tafoya Wright and Theresa Tafoya Simms; son Timothy Tafoya; brother Charles Howell; sisters Elizabeth Hendrix and VI Smith; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula Wagner of Madisonville; sons Mark Tabor and Ronnie Tabor, both of Lewisburg and Tony Tafoya and John Tafoya, both of California; sisters Shirley Powers of Medford, Oregon, Sandra Bellew of St. Louis, Sue Giffin of Dawson Springs and Vickie (Robert) Brewer of Ilsley; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Karen Wix officiating. Burial to follow at Ilsley Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
