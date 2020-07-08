Ola Agnes Carlton, 92 of Nortonville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born March 23, 1928, to the late Lee and Lucille (Grace) McIntosh. She dedicated her life to God by becoming a minister’s wife first and then becoming a minister herself. She has pastored within the Hopkins County community for over 60 years. Agnes had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. She was also a homemaker for her family, she loved flowers and gardening, and enjoyed crochet, quilting and sewing. After her love for God came her love and pride for her family.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace Carlton; daughter, Patricia Carlton; brother, Jimmy McIntosh; and sister, Margaret Brackett.
Survived by her sons, Douglas (Paula) Hunter of Kansas, and Stephen (Regina) Carlton of Hopkinsville; daughters, Janette (Kenney) Long of Nortonville, and Bonnie (Jeff) Knapp of Georgia; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronnie Laffoon.
Service will be held at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with Bro. Brad Payne and Bro. Matt Long officiating. A private family burial will follow at Coles Chapel Cemetery, with Bro. Troy Oakley. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Pallbearers are Eric Knapp, Josh Carlton, Justin Duncan, Matt Long, Marcus Long, and Michael Long with honorary pallbearer Jonathan Carlton.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.