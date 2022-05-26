Baby Daxxton Vearein Scott LeGrand passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: parents, Brittany Boyd and Edward LeGrand; grandmothers, Crystal Boyd and Georgia Wilkerson; and grandparents, Iria and Tonya Kittinger.
Graveside service: noon Friday, May 27, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
