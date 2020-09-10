CLAY — Garland Eugene Tilley, 79, of Clay, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence. Garland was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Morganfield to the late Iloff and Eulah Tilley.
He was an ironworker and a member of IW Local 103 in Evansville, Indiana. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed breeding and raising coon dogs. He was also a member of Jachin Lodge #739 in Clay.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Tilley Moore; and one son, Gregory Kevin Tilley.
Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Austin of Madisonville; one son, Keith Tilley (Sharon Rhodes) of Clay; five grandchildren, Brittany Austin Hibbs (Blake), Taylor Austin, Haley Tilley, Zachary Tilley (Alysha) and Hunter Tilley; and three great-grandchildren, Beckett and Bradlee Hibbs and Bristol Tilley.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Paul Ware officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home Saturday.
