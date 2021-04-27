Larry Arnold Triplett, 64, of Nebo, died at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Home Site Cemetery in Nebo. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Madisonville, he was born June 25, 1956, the son of the late George P. Triplett, Sr and Doris J. Blanchard Triplett.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Gene Triplett.
Survivors include his wife, Tracie White Triplett; his sons, Trey Matthew (Frank Leek) Triplett and Troy Brandon Triplett, both of Nebo; his daughters, Ashley Lynn (Kyle) Triplett-Myers, of Marion, and Tara Delilah Triplett, of Los Angeles, California; his brother, George (Jackie) Triplett Jr, of Archdale, North Carolina; his aunt, Judy Pendley, of Owensboro; and his four grandchildren.
