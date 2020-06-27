Teresa Diane Reid, 64, of Madisonville, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Miss Reid was of the Missionary Baptist faith and had worked as an LPN at Outwood Nursing Home.
Survivors include her parents, Donald Gene and Anna Lee Reid; her sister, Angela Clark; her brother, Joel “Ricky” Reid; and her caregiver, Vicky Cates.
Services will be private. Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.