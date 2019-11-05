Jimmy Ray Groves, 67, of Nortonville, died on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital, Madisonville. He was a member of New Good Hope Baptist Church and was a Bell Telephone employee.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Gary's Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Lee Hill Cemetery, Depoy. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Survivors include his partner, Dewana Adams; son Walter Ray Groves; daughter Lana Gail Morgan; brother Clifford Don Groves; sisters Sue Stanley, Brenda Faye Capps and Mary Alice Durall.
