Myra Jo Clark, 64, of Manitou, passed away on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born on Jan. 16, 1959 in Madisonville to Mildred “Elaine” Brown Crowley Gibson and the late Tommie Sidney Crowley.
Myra was a member of First Christian Church where she spent her life dedicated to the Lord. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, but her grandchildren were her passion.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jeff Clark, of Manitou; her mother, Mildred “Elaine” Brown Crowley Gibson, of Madisonville; one daughter, Ashley (Walter) Narvaez, of Elizabethtown; one son, Joseph (Micki) Clark, of Manitou; two brothers, Neal Crowley, of Hanson, and Mahlon (Beverly) Crowley, of Panama City, FL; and six grandchildren, Cameron Clark, Colton Clark, Carson Clark, Hazel Narvaez, Ella Narvaez and Olivia Narvaez.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Gideon’s International.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.