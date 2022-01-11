Brenda Lee Clendenen Rigney passed away at her home in Providence, Ky., on Friday, January 7, 2022 with her husband Lawrence Lee Rigney by her side.
Brenda was born on December 1, 1945 in Lynch, KV. She was the daughter of the late William Zenuth and Elsie Davis Clendenen. She was born and raised in the coal camp of Lynch, Ky.
Brenda gave her life to Jesus at the age of 14 in 1959. She served God faithfully for 63 years. She loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved people. She was a remarkable woman of great faith and she traveled with her dad and siblings ministering in song, prayer and faith.
She was a member of the Cumberland Pentecostal Church in Cumberland, KY and she was also a member of The River in Nortonville, KY.
She married the love of her life, Lawrence Lee Rigney, on September 3, 1971 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 3, 2021. They had two children Darren Rigney and Melissa Rigney Stairs.
Brenda was known as Grandmommy to her five grandchildren Rachel Rigney, Lynsey Stairs, Travis, Rigney, Logan Stairs and Lucas Stairs. She loved her grandchildren and each one held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren especially Phase 10, taking them for ice cream and having them over for sleep overs.
Brenda had a way of making you feel special. She loved her family and she loved our family reunions. She was a great friend, confident, woman of faith and shared her wisdom freely to anyone that would listen. She loved her nephews and nieces just like her own and she make a positive impact oneveryone she met.
She is preceded in death by 7 siblings: Alice Clendenen, Sondra Gail Clendenen, Nancy Prather, Jean Barger, Shirley Dick, Bill Clendenen and Rick Clendenen.
She is survived by 4 siblings: Beck Clendenen and husband Ronnie Highfield, Middlesboro, Ky.; Butch Clendenen, Murray, Ky.; Tom and Carol Clendenen, Murray, Ky.; and Jim and Carol Clendenen, Benton, Ky. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who love her very much.
Brenda retired from Trover Clinic having worked in the oral surgery department, in transport and in Dr. Goodale’s office.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Providence with Bro. Howard Jones and Rev. Ritchie Clendenen officiating.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Providence.
Live stream services may be viewed at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.
Funeral service will also be held at Tri City Funeral Home in Benham, KY at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time Friday, January 14, 2022.
With visitation from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the Tricity Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Benham Cemetery, Benham, Ky.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.barnettstrother.com
