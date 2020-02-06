WHEATCROFT — Emmy Jo Walker, 40, of Wheatcroft, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at her home. Emmy Jo was born Oct. 10, 1979, in Henderson, the daughter of Tommy Walker and Debra Lamb Phillips. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth “Keno” Lamb; her aunt, Kathi Pugh; and her uncles, Roy Pugh and Kenneth “Bub” Lamb.
Emmy Jo was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church and graduated from Webster County High School in the Class of 1998. She enjoyed camping, cooking, listening to music, swimming, drinking Pepsi, her cellphone, and most of all, she liked to argue.
Emmy Jo is survived by her mother, Debra (Joey) Phillips of Wheatcroft; her father, Tommy (Regena) Walker of Nortonville; her fiancé, Brad Hopper of Wheatcroft; her sister, Heather (Cory) Coble of Rabbit Ridge; her brother, Joshua Walker of Wheatcroft; her grandmother, Emma Lamb of Providence; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons, St. Anthony’s Hospice or The Shriners. Envelopes will be available at the church.
