Rufus Adamson, 79, of Charleston, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation. He was a self-employed logger and a member of the Beulah Bible Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane Crook; sons Michael Adamson, David Adamson and Charlie Adamson; brothers Harold Adamson and William Adamson; and sisters Shirley Menser, Geraldine Skimehorn and Rosie Mae Jones.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.