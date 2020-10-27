Terry Lee Messamore, 63, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was retired from Dawson Springs City Water and Sewer Department and a member of Silent Run Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca McKnight Beeny Messamore; sons Joshua Lee Messamore and Jacob Logan Messamore; sisters Sharon Towe and Brenda Watts; brothers Jim Messamore and Reuben Messamore; a stepdaughter, Emily Beeny; and stepsons Edward Joe Beeny and Evan Joseph Beeny.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Silent Run Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
