Leon Rayburn Peyton, 76, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born February 7, 1943 in Evansville, IN to the late Karl and Helen Higdon Peyton. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Renae Peyton.
Leon was a member of the First Christian Church for over 50 years, where he was a Deacon and Elder Emeritus. He was also their property chairman for over 20 years. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a retired self-employed contractor. In his later years, he worked for Ron Johnson and Associates.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Price Peyton of Madisonville; one son, Jeffrey Leon Peyton of Madisonville; one sister, Jonelle (Billy) Brown of Nebo, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 17 at First Christian Church with Pastor Kara Foster officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Oates, Phillip Ferrell, Joe Brown, David Bryant, Bobby Brown, and Brian Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Butler and Jim Brown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Madisonville. Envelopes will be available at the church and funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.