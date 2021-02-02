CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ronald Wyatt, 61, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home in Charleston.
He was born Aug. 12, 1959, in Madisonville, to the late Morris Wyatt and Alma Faye Wyatt. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jordan Wyatt.
Ronald was formerly employed by American Printing while living in Madisonville. He was an avid golfer and loved UK Basketball. He was a member of Crowfield Baptist Church in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Pate Wyatt, of Charleston; one daughter, Heather (Matt) Boone, of Marion; one sister, Sherry Wyatt, of Rabbit Ridge; one brother, Tim Wyatt, of Mortons Gap; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Tyler Boone.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with the Rev. Glen Hobgood officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
