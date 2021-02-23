Jimmie Forest “Frog” Cavanaugh, 86, of Madisonville died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at home.
Survivors include wife, Juanita (Grace) Cavanaugh; son, Stephen Forest Cavanaugh; daughter, Deb Dixon; sisters, Martha Jo Lewis, Carolyn Phaup and
Rita Yandell.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at New Salem Baptist Church. Burial will be at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation: after 11 a.m. at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
