JoAnn Smith, 67, passed away on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
She was born June 13, 1955 in Madisonville to the late Holbert Skimehorn and Icey Bell Hargraves Skimehorn. She is also proceeded in death by one son, John Sallee III, one daughter, Tabitha Sallee; one sister, Mary Terrell; and five brothers, Herbert Skimehorn, Timothy Skimehorn, Cliff Skimehorn, Howard “Rhea” Skimehorn, Ed Skimehorn, and Roger “Popeye” Skimehorn; and one great granddaughter, Remington Cannon.
JoAnn loved church, singing, and reading the Bible. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of Oak Hill Holiness Church for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Stephen Smith; three daughters, Tracy (Dwight) Cotton of Nortonville, KY, Stacey (Kerry) Cotton of Nortonville, and Kimberly (James) Hale of Nebo, KY ; four brothers, David (Phyllis) Skimehorn, Norman (Geraldine) Skimehorn Elzie Skimehorn, and Norris “Bucky” Skimehorn; and one sister, Sandra Pierce; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday March 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Darryl Gates and William Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday March 12, 2023 and from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Monday.
Pallbearers will be Everett Eastwood, Little Billy, Zach, Nathan, Noah, Melissa, and Little Norman.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.