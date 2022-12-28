MANITOU — Jerome “Frog” Riggs, 87, of Manitou, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Frog was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Ashbyburg to the late Claude and Minnie Riggs. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force as a member of the Strategic Air Command Knights of the Blue Nose. Being inducted into the Arctic Order of the Knights of the Blue Nose is the method of recognition for all of those who survive a tour at the top of the world. It is a well-deserved honor as it requires the honoree to forgo months of sunlight, warmth, and outside human contact.
He was a retired electrician from IBEW Local 1701. However, his favorite post-retirement job was working for Gary Russell and his team at Bluegrass Pharmacy. Frog was a member of the Lone Star Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Trent Riggs; sister, Francis Sissy Riggs Cox; and brothers, David, George, Eugene, William, Charlie, and Bob Riggs.
Survivors include his wife, Ida Hook Riggs; sons, Ben Riggs of Manitou and Tim (Sherri) Riggs of Madisonville; grandchildren, Ben Riggs, Jennifer Young, Adam Riggs, Derek Riggs, Katelyn Lester, and Kendall Riggs; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Brother Kevin Cook officiating. Burial to follow at Onton Cemetery in Onton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Ben Riggs, Adam Riggs, Derek Riggs, Alan Young, Austin Young, and Tony Young. Honorary pallbearer is Tony Riggs.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
